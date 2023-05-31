The deputy 3 Division Commander of Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Brig Gen Felix Busizoori has called on the new Division Administrative Officer (DAO) to ensure proper accountability.

Brig Busizoori made the remarks as he presided over the hand and takeover of the formation’s administration between the outgoing Lt Col Iddi Higiro Muhairwe and his incoming counterpart Lt Col Richard Butungi at Moroto army barracks. “I urge you to ensure proper accountability and personnel management functions which directly falls under your docket in the execution of routine duties,” remarked Brig Gen Busizoori.

In the military establishment, the DAO is the accounting officer supervised by the deputy Division Commander as the immediate superior.

The Deputy Division Commander explained that change of administration just like other offices and departments is a healthy and normal process.

Brig Gen Busizoori welcomed Lt Col Butungi to harmoniously work with commanders and staff officers as he commended the outgoing. ” Lt Col Iddi has improved many things based on his initiatives and methods of work. You remain our trusted ambassador at Military Police Headquarters.” Commended Brig Busizoori.

He appealed to officers to offer similar support and cooperation to the new DAO as they used to extend to the former.

The presiding General cautioned officers against cheap popularity and any tendencies injurious to the cohesion of the institution.

Lt Col Butungi accepted to take over the mantle as the substantive Division Administrative Officer.

The hand/take over ceremony was attended by key staff officers and heads of departments.