The Police in Entebbe, are investigating an incident of attempted murder that occurred yesterday May 28 at Stabex Petrol Station in Garuga, Entebbe Division. The incident involved and individual employed by SGA Security Company and members of the public.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, at approximately 10:20 a.m., a confrontation took place between Buwembo Henry Kasule, a bodaboda rider, and Onwang Nickson, a security officer from SGA Security Company who was on duty regulating parking at the petrol station. During the confrontation, Buwembo Henry Kasule allegedly physically assaulted Onwang Nickson.

“In response to the assault, Onwang Nickson fired a warning shot which was followed by a shot aimed at Buwembo Henry Kasule’s right thigh. Regrettably, during the shooting incident, a stray bullet also hit Mukooza Charles, who was present at the scene, resulting in an injury to his right shoulder, “Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Sunday.

The victims, Buwembo Henry Kasule and Mukooza Charles were immediately provided with first aid and were taken to health facilities for further medical attention.

Owoyesigyire added that the police responded swiftly to the incident, and a team of officers visited the scene and a thorough investigation was conducted.

“During police intervention, the suspect, Onwang Nickson, was safely evacuated from the hostile mob and he is currently in custody at Entebbe Police Station. A Rifle, along with three rounds of live ammunition, was recovered from the suspect and has been submitted for analysis,”he said.

“Efforts are underway to retrieve the camera footage from the petrol station’s CCTV system, which will be crucial in further understanding the sequence of events and ensuring a comprehensive investigation.”