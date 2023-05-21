The Uganda joint security team recovered 503 live rounds of ammunition at Kokochaya checkpoint, off Karita-Lokales road along the Uganda-Kenya borderline.

Since 19 May 2023, male adult suspects, one identified as Kevo and another yet to be identified both residents of Kachaliba in West Pokot County were being trailed by the security intelligence networks.

According to a statement issued by UPDF yesterday, the rode a numberless motorcycle through a small path (panya route) from the Riwo-Girik side in Amudat district.

“Upon approaching the Kokochaya checkpoint, they dropped an exhibit bag containing live rounds of ammunition and escaped toward West Pokot County,” UPDF said.

“Our security team continues to coordinate with Kenyan authorities in West Pokot County to apprehend the suspects.Arms and ammunition illegal dealings are unlawful acts of small arms proliferation and rearmament by wrong elements.”

The army assured Ugandans that they shall never relent in their efforts in conducting security border operations to avert armed criminality and gun violence.