The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has cautioned Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) to desist from being used by local politicians to fight personal wars.

According to the Minister, by the end of the day, the commissioners will stay in the fight alone and be questioned as individuals.

Hon. Babalanda made the remarks today during a quarterly zoom meeting with RDCs/RCCs and their deputies.

The Minister’s warning comes at a time when Women Members of Parliament have petitioned the August House over the alleged misconduct of RDCs and security agencies who stopped them from holding their Women’s Day Celebrations in their respective districts.

“As we continue to receive reports from the affected RDCs, I wish to guide on this matter that there is no reason for RDCs to manhandle Members of Parliament. These are national leaders. It’s wrong to invite a Chief Guest to preside over International Women-day Celebrations in your district without engaging the Woman MP even if they are in Opposition. In all women-day celebrations I have attended as chief guest I was invited by the Woman MP in conjunction with the office of the RDC,” Hon. Babalanda guided.

She also advised the commissioners that the resolutions of the District Security Committee on management of public meetings should be signed by all the members.

“Additionally, the RDC, DISO and DPC should invite the organizers of these meetings and brief them on the resolutions of the DSC before execution of the activity. This approach has elements of diplomacy and it helps to avoid unnecessary finger pointing. I advise that you regulate yourselves and stick to your roles and mandate. Going forward, with effect from today; In the event of assignments outside your mandate; you should seek for permission from the Secretary Office of the President. The Principal Human Resource Officer will elaborate on this matter,” she added.

The Minister further informed the RDCs/ RCCs that she received a concern from the Inspector General of Government (IGG) that majority of them did not declare their wealth.

“I request the Secretary Office of the President to engage with the IGG to give us a window of opportunity for the RDCs and Presidential Advisors to file their declarations. This was an oversight and it must be addressed with immediate effect,” she said.

“Lastly, I need to remind you that H.E the President is on a countrywide tour on matters of household income. Therefore, the issues of Emyooga, PDM and service delivery should be at your finger-tips. He is the appointing authority who appoints and sacks. I advise you not to take chances during these tours.”