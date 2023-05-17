Ugandans on social media have expressed their grievances towards Uganda Police Force and the Judiciary for arresting Stanley Kisambira, a driver from the judiciary who complained about little pay.

A few days ago, an audio clip went viral on social media where Kisambira is heard complaining about salary disparities in the judiciary for drivers and expressing his dissatisfaction with earning Shs200,000 since joining the justice system in 2008.

“I am a driver. I can ram into a stationery trailer, killing all occupants, including the judge and bodyguard,” he says in the audio.

On Monday, Jamson Karemani, the Judiciary Spokesperson issued a statement refuting Kisambira’s claims and promised that they are going to work it out with him.

“While the approved salary for drivers may be inadequate, the Judiciary leadership resolved that the allowances for all non-judicial staff (including drivers) in the institution be enhanced in line with CSI No.6 of 2018 on duty facilitating allowance. This was an intervention to facilitate the lower cadre of staff, specifically non-judicial staff whose salaries have not been enhanced. As a result of the above intervention, each driver is paid a reasonable consolidated monthly allowance paid out on a quarterly basis. Added together with the salary, the total monthly payment for a driver is over Shs1 million,” reads part of the statement.

However, on the evening of the same day, Mr Kisambira was arrested. According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the police opened a general inquiry file to investigate the allegations made by Kisambira in the audio, where he claimed he could cause an accident with the principal inside.

His arrest has since sparked anger among a section of Ugandans on social media. See Twitter comments:

Damba Amos; The Judiciary should have increased Kisambira’s salary instead of handing him over to the police. Value your country Uganda; This guy committed no offence at all Good of it he complained. Others just act to what they are thinking like the late soldier who shot dead his boss McArthur; What charges will be put on him now? I guess illegal freedom of expression. Lukyamyjo: So we are in a police state not allowed to say anything. MD; Is there anything to do with freedom of speech in our constitution someone helps me because I don’t know anything to do with the constitution of this country. The Lucky Farmer She/Her; For how long are they going to silence the masses? HR is the greatest resource for any organization. What if he kept quiet and do what he said, but it’s good he spoke out, so why arrest him? Roger Kays: Cruising a 400 million car on a salary of 200k, is that math or chemistry? Silvester Musis; Which is better? complain so that he is heard or shoot the judge? Let’s try to harmonize salary. Many salaried earners are hard-pressed because of salary disparities. Kyabasinga Fred; Now, is the problem solved, has the Judiciary checked the colleagues of this gentleman, arresting the one who spoke out does not solve the problem, it only brings the problem closer than it was,!!! People in offices!!!!! Isaac Oboth; That doesn’t make the news it would have made news if the police themselves were earning better salaries than drivers but here they are both in the same boat. Mutesigensi; Let them not chase the man because the quiet ones seem to be more dangerous than this one who came out to speak he just needs someone to understand his problem. Tumwesigye Moses; Does arresting a complainant solve the problem or you are encouraging such disgruntled people to take a hard-line stance like Sabiti? Nakram Fahimah; When they complain, u arrest them When they kill them, you complain. Now what is the best way? Why do you want people to suffer? Tulibakufa Fena; But does Uganda belong to God or Satan? Someone rises his complaint and is arrested just like that. So gun means is the best way people should use to communicate their uncertified ways of living. Ken De 8th; Those so-called big people are so selfish and self-centred that instead of addressing the issue of low pay raised by the driver, imagine being given 200k. MD; Honestly where is this country heading? A mere complaint can lead to arrest soon the food I eat is going to cause problems for me in this lovely country of mine God have mercy I beg oh. Ali Ndhote: 200k is not even enough pocket money for a campus student and you’re giving it to a grown man who has a family. Which madman came up with these salary figures?