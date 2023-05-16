Brigadier General Michael Kabango today, assumed duties and responsibilities as Commander 4th Infantry Division from Brigadier General Bonny Bamwiseki at a function that was presided over by the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Peter Elwelu at the 4th Infantry Division headquarters in Gulu city.

“The new appointment you have been given is the prize of good work you did while commanding the 4-infantry division and in other responsibilities else where you have served,” said Lt Gen Elwelu to Brig Bamwiseki.

Lt Gen Elwelu urged the new commander to keep a keen interest in security along the porous borders under his command. “Our porous borders still need a lot of vigilance and alertness in order for us to remain on top of the security situation,” the Deputy CDF said.

He urged Brig Gen Kabango and the soldiers under his command, to emphasise the strategic relationship with the people they are meant to defend and protect.

The outgoing commander, Brig Gen Bonny Bamwiseki thanked the staff and militants with whom he was working, who ensured success during his tour of duty in the Division. He appealed to the incoming commander to ensure that he is always in touch with the security agencies and civilians alike to maintain stability in the 4 Infantry Division as a contribution to a better Uganda.

The incoming commander Brig Gen Michael Kabango in his speech vowed that nothing will stop any efforts that will be made in the division aimed towards creating a stable region. He called for teamwork among his staff in order to achieve the tasks ahead of him.

The incoming 4 Infantry Division Commander Brig Michael Kabango is not new to UPDF operations in Northern Uganda. He has commanded from the smallest unit up to division level the last being the 5 Infantry Division which he commanded before taking on an assignment at African Union Headquarters based in Addis Ababa Ethiopia. In Somalia, he was also among the lead commanders of the Pioneer force that set foot in Mogadishu in 2007. He has held many responsibilities at different levels and positions up to date when he takes over the 4 Infantry Division.

In attendance were the 4 Division second in command Col JN Mosoke, Brigade commanders, regional police and prisons commanders, heads of department and staff officers, local government leaders and militants among others.