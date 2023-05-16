The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has called on the amendment of the Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority-URBRA Act to strengthen their monitoring role on money lenders.

This was during her communication to the house on Tuesday as MPs observed a moment of silence in respect to the Indian Money Lender Uttam Bhandari who was shot dead by a police constable Ivan Wabwire last week at Raja Chambers along Parliamentary Avenue.

Speaker Among says URBRA roles should be tightened especially on regulating money lenders who have become money sharks who charge exorbitant interest rates on clients.

It’s from this that Speaker Among asked the government by tomorrow to table a report in parliament in regard to the performance of the police exodus SACCO and also the progress at which the government has reached in setting up a salary review commission.

Among also complained about the absentism of ministers and some mps in the house saying that these are corrupt officials who waste taxpayer’s money minus serving the nation.

speaker Among was concerned about the low turn-up where only one minister out of the 83 turned up for the sitting, and the house had less than 100 members out of 556 at the time of opening the session.

She asked members to pull up their stockings and serve the nation and as well avoid coming late to work.

In addition to that, Among asked the minister of works and transport to table a report in parliament on Wednesday on the status of roads in the country.

The issue of national importance was echoed by some MPs who showed dismay over the poor state of roads in the country which has led to some parts being cut off.

Speaker Among also urged the government to prioritize road construction, and the health sector in the coming financial year 2023/2024.

In conclusion Among questioned the quality of Ugandan roads which she says are poorly constructed hence calling upon Uganda National Roads Authority to put in much effort when it comes to monitoring construction works so that Roads in the country can last for a long time.