Uganda and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic have signed a memorandum of understanding on diplomatic and political consultations.

The ceremony that took place at State House Entebbe today was witnessed by the two Presidents; Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his visitor Mr. Brahim Ghali and their delegations.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs) Henry Okello Oryem put pen to paper on behalf of Uganda while Mr. Mohamed Sidati who is Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sahrawi signed on behalf of the visiting delegation.

The ceremony concluded the 2-day state visit of President Brahim Ghali to Uganda that focused on strengthening the rooted bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Museveni later bade farewell to his guest.