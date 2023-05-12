The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi, met with a delegation of the Indian business community living in Uganda today.

During the meeting, he reassured them that the Uganda Police is committed to ensuring their security.

This meeting follows a tragic incident in which Uttam Bhandari, an Indian national and the Director of TFS Financial Services at Raja Chambers in Kampala, was shot and killed by Police Officer No.67029 PC Wabwire Ivan.

The DIGP addressed the leaders of the Indian business community, emphasizing that the shooting should not be regarded as a case of organized or targeted crime, but rather as an isolated incident.

He expressed the readiness of the police force to protect all business communities, urging them not to let this incident discourage them from conducting business.

“The authorities are actively working to apprehend and prosecute the suspect,” the DIGP assured.

“We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the close family members, friends, and the entire Indian business community residing in Uganda.As a gesture of support, we have contributed five million Uganda shillings towards the burial arrangements.”