UGANDA: “We only need to put aside the internal differences and avoid donating our votes to the opposition, Buganda region is NRM and we shall reclaim the seats we lost in 2021”, said Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi the CEC Member and Vice Chairperson for the Central region.

Kiwanda said we lost some parliamentary and district seats in the 2021 polls due to selfish interests by some of our own people who campaigned against the party’s flag bearers and ‘donated’ our support. “This is what we must put right and the struggle begins now”, Kiwanda added.

The CEC Member made the remarks while addressing party leaders of Greater Masaka sub region at Royal Gardens in Masaka City, Sunday afternoon. He was in company of the Deputy Secretary General Hon Rose Namayanja Nsereko, the Director in charge of Mobilisation Hon Rosemary Seninde and the Party’s Senior Communications Manager Rogers Mulindwa. The participants included members of the District Executive Committees, the Sub County NRM chairpersons, RDCs, Administrative Secretaries and Registrars from all the ten districts that constitute this sub region.

Kiwanda urged party leaders to keep in touch with their electorates and convene meetings. “It’s important that you talk to your people with facts and such clear messages will keep our electorates closer to their party.

He also spoke at length about the NRM’s third core principle of socio-economic transformation which he said was the Party’s priority area this term. He explained that the NRM had plans to reach out to the masses explaining the different modules under this principle that include farmer education and mobilisation, disease control and agricultural mechanisation among others.

Speaking on behalf of the District NRM chairpersons, Peter Senkungu (Masaka) commended the secretariat for the timely visit to the region.