Yesterday morning, the country woke up to the tragic news of the killing of the minister of state for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (rtd) Charles Patrick Okello Engola.

Col. Engola was gunned down by his bodyguard, army Private Wilson Sabiiti at his residence in Kyanja, an outskirts of Kampala City. After killing his boss, Sabiti went to a nearby salon and killed himself too.

The fallen Minister who many described as a calm person, was murdered a day after International Labour Day celebrations in which he fully participated.

Prior to the labour Day Celebrations, the late Col Engola had appeared at Uganda Media Centre where he brief the nation on the forthcoming event. This was last Thursday.

Here is what he told journalists:

Excerpts “Work ethics means the inherent attitudes that allow workers to perform duties with positive moral values, integrity, responsibility and high-level discipline. The choice of the theme is pertinent because it heightens national consciousness about appreciating that work culture is the general attitudes, norms, beliefs, values and traditions, which are particular to an organization’s or country’s workforce. Fellow Ugandans, positive work culture and ethics exist in an organization or country when it becomes a norm for workers to perform duties with high moral standards. Employees consistently apply the agreed work policies, practices and values even when no one is watching. Key among the values that should be espoused by employers and employees is strong work commitment where work is approached with diligence driven by passion to deliver results. It is very pertinent for us as a country to address the problem of poor work culture and ethics because it is one of the major factors contributing to inadequate employment and under-utilization of the youth. The National Labour Force Survey 2021 reports that 48% of working-age youth (18-30 years) are underutilized. The report reveals that 41 % of the youth are Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET). Youth unemployment is also reported to be high at 17% with higher rates in urban areas (19%) compared to rural areas (15%). Female youth suffer the greatest brunt of unemployment at 20% compared to males at 14%. These figures can be turned around if we improve our work culture and ethics. In order to address the negative work culture and ethics, the Government has included the Mindset change pillar under the Parish Development Model (PDM). The pillar is intended to provide public awareness, and sensitization for positive mindset change as a way of reducing negative cultural beliefs and practices that hinder people from participating effectively in development programmes. It is also important to note that decent work deficits have been partly attributed to poor work- culture and ethics. For instance, according to the UBOS National Labour Force Survey, 2021, eight hundred ninety-eight thousand (898,000) persons of the working population had suffered accidents/injuries in the 12 months preceding the survey. Furthermore, three hundred fifty-seven thousand (357,000) of the 898,000 persons suffered serious accidents that caused absence from work. Fellow Ugandans, it is very critical for us as a country to put emphasis on positive work culture and ethics because they are very central to the realization of Government aspirations of transforming our country into Upper Middle-Income status by 2040. The positive work norms and ethical behaviour will improve our country’s reputation thereby attracting investment by both domestic and foreign entrepreneurs. The associated hard work and commitment will enhance the productivity, profitability and competitiveness of products. The accountability exhibited by the workforce will promote transparent business decision making, which boosts enterprise growth, wages, taxes, employment and economic growth…..”

Also on 1 May – Labour Day celebrations held in Namutumba, Col Engola made a speech amidst heavy rains. He tasked Ugandans to put much emphasis on supporting the promotion of positive work culture and ethics.

Excerpts Your Excellency, let me also take the opportunity to welcome all the distinguished guests to this Labour Day celebrations……. Your Excellency, the theme for today’s celebrations is: “Promoting positive work culture and ethics: A perspective for increased investment, employment opportunities, and household incomes”. The choice of the theme is strategic in that it helps all of us to reflect on the promotion of positive work culture and ethics as a stepping stone for the realization of national aspirations enshrined in the country’s development agenda, and therefore calls upon everyone to support the promotion of positive work culture and ethics…….. My assistants have already explained the synopsis for the Labour Day celebrations. Your Excellency, as I prepare to hand over to my Hon Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, allow me to thank the assistant master of ceremonies for the job well done.

Meanwhile, the late Col (rtd) Engola is to be buried on 13th May 2023.