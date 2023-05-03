At least 26 Police Officers have been equipped with skills in Anti-human trafficking and Sexual Gender Based Violence. This was during the 10 days training at Maria flo hotel in the Greater Masaka region which ended on Tuesday.

The training aimed to establish and strengthen capacities of Police officers to effectively respond to trafficking in Persons alongside Sexual and Gender Based violance in our communities.

The training was organized by the Directorate of Human Resource Development and Training at Uganda Police Force in collaboration with Sentinel Foundation from The United States of America and Okoa refugee.

Dr Kayongo Aisha, Superintendent of Police, who represented The Director Human Resource Development (HRD) thanked the Inspector General of Police and Director HRD for okaying such trainings to happen.

The RPC Masaka Region, Senior Superitendant of Police Alfred Bagambaki urged the trainees to utilise the knowledge acquired effectively for the benefit of Wanainchi.

The Director Okoa refuge Kalanda Kalanda said, “We need to work together in order to fight human trafficking and Sexual Gender Based Violence in our communities by empowering Police which is on the forefront of maintaining Law and Order in our country,” said the Director in his closing remarks.