The speaker of parliament Anita Among has tasked the Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka to ensure that the reconsidered Anti Homosexuality Bill 2023 be sent to the President by tomorrow.

This means that the president has 60 days to assent on the bill or parliament can approve it after the 60 days.

Parliament on Tuesday afternoon reconsidered the Anti-Homosexuality bill 2023 and now awaits assent by the President or to veto it.

Speaking after the passing of the bill, the Speaker informed MPs that no amount of intimidation will make them retract their decision to pass the bill and urged the legislators to remain firm in defending the country’s morals.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga in his remarks urged MPs to understand the bill and be able to speak to the public about it and noted as leaders they owe the country a duty to protect the country’s morals.

Mpuuga also assured legislators that the country has enough resources to operate without relying on western countries if only they would deal with corruption.

The third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama assured MPs that the government is not in fear of losing any resources and that’s why cabinet ministers have supported the bill.