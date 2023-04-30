The head of the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) NRM-Kyambogo Hajjat Hadijja Namyalo Uzeiye spent the whole Saturday in Namutumba District, gears up to host celebrations to mark International Labour Day.

Labour is to be cerebrated on 1st May. The NRM National Chairman H.E President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected to be the chief guest.

The ONC Boss was welcomed by a multitude of residents, local area leaders, NRM Chairpersons, Woman MP Namutumba District, and Religious leaders.

She spent the day lining up a series of events to mark International Labour Day.

She donated an assortment of items from the Office of the President/National Chairman which included; baby products/ maama kits to expectant mothers, sewing machines, hair clippers, hair dryers, mattresses for area Health centers.

She also gave out several gifts and envelopes to those who participated in bicycle racing, girls’ netball, and girls’ football.

The Woman Member of Parliament Namutumba District Hon. Naigaga Mariam thanked Hajjat Namyalo for being a good-hearted person and praised her for what she is doing in relation to fulfil the presidential pledges.

“I have had scenarios where the president delegate people and failed to fulfill” Naigaga added.

She called upon the masses to join them to celebrate the international labor day in Namutumba where the fountain of honor H.E. the President of the Republic of Uganda Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected.

The NRM District Chairperson James Gusongwaire presented to her a team of over 150 youthful MK Movement mobilizers led by Mr. Buyinza Abdulahim from different districts of Busoga Region who have been mobilizing for Gen. MK since 2014 to join Jajja_Tova_Ku Main.

“This team picked interest to join the Mzee Tova_Ku_Main campaign after their former Regional Chairperson Mr. Masuumi Juma who crossed over in February of this year sharing with them the Agenda/Ideology of the Mzee_Tova_Kumain Campaign.” He said

The team thanked SPA/PA Hajjat Haidijja Namyalo for welcoming them on board and vowed to work together in monitoring the NRM Manifesto implementation, implementing all Government programs.

They also pledged to play a big part in fighting corruption in the country which is tarnishing the image of the NRM Government and mobilize for the NRM National Chairman President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni come 2026 and beyond.

“I want to welcome you to the Jajja_Tova_Kumain campaign of ONC because Jajja H.E President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni asked me to bring back his Bazzukulu no matter where they are, whether they are with his Son MK or Opposition, Therefore, I thank you for joining us” Namyalo said.