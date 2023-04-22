The head of the Office of the National Chairman NRM-Kyambogo Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Held a fruitful engagement with ONC regional coordinators earlier on Thursday.

This is done every month to improve on the monitoring and implementation of government programs.

She urged them to remain steadfast, focused, result-oriented and avoid discrediting each other for the smooth running of activities in the field.

“It costs nothing to respect fellow coordinators when doing the assigned work in the field, we appointed you knowing that you can deliver, so we expect the best from you not those small fights i always get from you” Namyalo said.

While addressing the same gathering, Deputy PRO Dr. Brenda Jessica Tibamwenda reiterated the same message calling on coordinators to focus and not to waste energy on diversionary aspects.

She urged members to put teamwork at the forefront. “Without effective teamwork, productivity, and quality of work will likely suffer, even with a group composed of multiple brilliant individuals”. She said

Deputy PRO Dr. Brenda Jessica Tibamwenda addressing Coordinators

“Define your characters well, Redirect your battles, energies….until you pick yourself up, no one will,” Dr. Tibamwenda added.