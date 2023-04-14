President Yoweri Museveni has assured the people of Obongi district that their area will soon get electricity and will also be linked with the rest of Uganda through a good road network.

The President who was concluding his 3-day Tour of West Nile sub-region to popularize the Wealth Creation program made the remarks yesterday while addressing a public rally at Obongi District Headquarters grounds where he also on arrival commissioned Obongi District Local Government Council Hall.

The President explained to the gathering why it has taken so long to connect Obongi to the national power grid.

“The demand of power at that time in West Nile was also very small, only 2 MW. Also, if you pull a strong line of 130 KV of electricity it could damage machines,” he explained.

He said a temporary solution was therefore sought and that was to develop Nyagak power station that will generate 2 MW and will be operational by November 2023 ending the long darkness that has been experienced by the people of the area.

He further said there will also be a powerful line of 400 KV from Karuma, Olwiyo, Moyo, Koboko to Adjumani.

The President therefore asked MPs to get details from the relevant ministries and inform wananchi of the developments.

On the side of the road network Infrastructure, President Museveni assured the people of Obongi of the government’s commitment to link them with the rest of Uganda.

“A tarmac road has arrived from Pakele to Atiak. The people of West Nile were saying that Museveni is ‘Enzo’ lugbara word for a liar, now I think they are embarrassed. In the medium term a tarmac road will be constructed from Pakwach-Rhino Camp-Obongi to Rifule. That will link you to the rest of Uganda,” he noted.

The President however observed the existence of a very good marram road he used from Palorinya sub-county to Obongi district Headquarters and urged the people of the area to utilize such infrastructure for creating wealth not to wait for the tarmac road.

“Therefore, we the wealth creators should use this chance. Don’t wait for the tarmac road,” he counseled.

President Museveni also emphasized the need for people of the area to deeply get involved in income generating activities for both food and financial security.

Earlier, the President visited St. Martin Comboni Missionaries in Parolinya where he was received by the management of the facility led by the Manager Innocent Ocaatre. He was taken on a guided tour to the projects run at the facility that included 2 fishponds, Sunflower and Simsim oil processing and production line among others.

St. Martin Comboni Missionaries that started its operations in Uganda in 2017 is located in Palia Village, Palorinya sub-county in Obongi district.

The firm is a faith based and charitable organization registered to offer social and economic services to refugees from South Sudan and the host communities in Moyo and Obongi districts in Uganda.

The organization undertakes various activities that include among others skilling the youth in the sectors of tailoring, carpentry, sunflower oil processing, bakery and confectioneries and tree and flower planting.

President Museveni commended the Comboni Missionaries for their efforts in skilling the youth and pledged to support their activities.

He later drove to Delo village in Gimara sub-county to meet one of the farmers, Mr. Tom Abraham.

The President who braved the rain at the home of Abraham, was impressed by the activities undertaken at his 15-acre farm that entail cassava, mangoes and banana growing.

Mr. Abraham informed President Museveni that he is able to educate his children with the proceeds from the farm and is planning to start rearing goats and also keep some cows for milk.