Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has today awarded its best sports men and women in recognition of their stellar performance in the different sports disciplines.

Gold medals were awarded to the best teams and/or individual performers or winners in the Uganda national novice championship 2022, 42 Tarehe Sita Netball Championship, football, women darts, beach handball for both women and men, athletics and national intermediate boxing championship.

While presiding over the award ceremony, at the Land Forces headquarters Sports Complex in Bombo, Luwero district, the UPDF Chief of Education, Sports and Culture Brig Gen Wilson Muhabuzi implored winning sports men and women to maintain discipline, saying that discipline has made UPDF enlisted among the best performing institutions in the country.

He urged them to separate emotions from character to get better results in whatever they do. “Thank you for making your dreams come true,” he told soldiering sports men and women.

He further encouraged them to work harder and strengthen team work.

The Director of Sports Col Mark Ssemanda appreciated UPDF leadership for the unwavering support towards the sporting fraternity and pledged to keep both the UPDF and Ugandan flag even higher.

Col Ssemanda, requested for more support during the identification and promotion of talent to build stronger sports teams.

He called for continuous cooperation and cohesion between the technical committee and Executive.

The sports medal award ceremony was also graced by the attendance of the Deputy Chief of Education, Sports and Culture Col Deus Kakiga Tarema, Director of Inspections of Schools Lt col Charles Ariko, among other UPDF Officers and Militants.