President Yoweri Museveni is an erudite veteran politician who has incredibly transformed Uganda.

I’m very sure he imagines and continuously rehearses what he will tell God when he dies. It will be prestigious for Museveni to tell God that he reconstructed a broken and crippled state into an admirable UGANDA of today.

Through out his life, he has dedicated himself to serving the people of UGANDA. Many people love him because for him, the first priority is the safety of the WANAINCH. Any sensed danger to the WANAINCH becomes a matter of life and death to protect them because if it’s not a matter of life and death, he wouldn’t survive such a long time in the Job. This is justified by the way he silenced KONY’S LRA in northern Uganda, The ADF in western Uganda, LAKWENA, the disguised jingoism of BESIGYE and the group in Kampala and now the ethnocentric group of BOBI WINE and his entire group of (NUP) people power mostly in Kampala-Wakiso.

There is something with in Museveni that automatically pushes him to improve. The fact that he believes he is at service of the WANAINCH first is something bigger than him. He came with a clear ideology and philosophy which most UGANDANS believed in making NRM the most loved political party in the country to date. You can’t perform to that level and gain the trust of the WANAINCH for all that with out a clear ideology. It gives him consistency as well.

He has shown the whole world that yes, what is important in life is how good you are. That we have to rise above all the other challenges. He always tries to say that leadership is a great meritocracy. It’s just based on merit and competence. He has shown as an example to us the young generation. He simply does what he studied best. He didn’t go to theatre though to study music like BOBI WINE or Medicine like BESIGYE but rather studied governing society.

Certainly he has his hubristic flaws like any other human, though I think the greatest is thinking that clinging on to power, he can change Uganda into a first or second world country. It’s something he has failed for now 38 years and I believe to protect his legacy, he should voluntarily exit from power.

The writer is a Jinja based researcher, senior teacher and NRM mobiliser.

