A delegation from the State of Khartoum, Republic of Sudan, led by the Governor, H.E. Ahmed Osman Mohamed Ahmed has visited the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to familiarise with the urban body’s governance affairs as well as mechanisms for service delivery.

Other members of the delegation included: Mr. Mohamed Ali Ahmed Sharif,

Executive Director Khartoum State; Mr. Mukhtar Omer Sabir Mansoor, Director

Roads and Bridges Authority; Mr. Montasir Mamoun Mustafa Hassanein,

Director Sewerage Sanitation Authority; Mr. Yasir Babekir Almasaad Babekir,

Protocol Officer and Mr. Musab Ali Abdelkarim Elmahdi, from Sudan TV.

The 3-day visit, which started on March 7, 2023 involved a sightseeing tour by the 7-member delegation to the Source of River Nile.

The Nile is widely seen as the umbilical cord that links the two countries traversed by the longest river in the world.

Other areas visited by the delegation included Bulange – Lubiri, Gadhafi Mosque / Fort Lugard, the Independence Monument and the waste treatment and biogas plant at Bugoloobi. This was part of the visitors’ tour to familiarise with the history of the country, as well as service delivery.

The delegation received a warm welcome by the Lord Mayor of Kampala, His Worship Haji Erias Lukwago and his Deputy, Her Worship Doreen Nyanjura.

The delegation was also hosted at a special sitting of the KCCA Council,

headed by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Zahara Luyirika.

During a special meeting at the Mayor’s Parlour, that was also attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to Uganda, H.E. Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed Awadelseed, the delighted Lord Mayor told his guests that it would be most constructive to condense the mutual interests and aspirations of the two cities – Khartoum and Kampala, into a Memorandum of Understanding.

The idea was welcomed by the Governor of Khartoum, who welcomed the leadership of Kampala Capital City to visit Khartoum as soon as possible, to

work out the modalities of the memorandum.

The Ambassador of Uganda to the Republic of Sudan, H.E. Dr. Rashid Yahya

Ssemuddu said, at the side-lines of meeting at the Mayor’s Parlour, that the

historic visit by the top leadership of the State and City of Khartoum is symbolic of the warm relationship between Uganda and Sudan.

He pledged to support all the parties to achieve their mutual goals, through the good leadership at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.