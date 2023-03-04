The Senior Presidential Advisor on Media and Public Relations, John Nagenda has died.

Mr. Nagenda passed on today at Medipal Hospital, Kampala.

The sad development has been confirmed by the Minister of Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda.

“I regret to announce the passing on of Senior Presidential Advisor on Media Matters, Mzee John Nagenda, who has passed on at Medipal in Kampala. He was unique, principled and knowledgeable. His services will be dearly missed,” Hon. Babalanda tweeted on Saturday.