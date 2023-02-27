The State Minister of Finance (General Duties, Henry Musasizi Ariganyira has confirmed that he officially received 200 iron sheets from the Office of the Prime Minister.

This comes after the Minister and several other of his colleagues were accused of taking iron sheets meant for the people of Karamoja.

“The iron sheets were requested for roofing schools in my Constituency and each iron sheet is accounted for,” Musasizi said while speaking at a Church Choir Baptism Ceremony in Rubanda District over the weekend.

He added that it was not the first time he was receiving such items from the Office of Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Rubanda District.

” I lobbied for the 200 iron sheets and I’m still lobbying for more which will come home at anytime in the near future. I have been lobbying for my people for the last 12 years I have been in position to do that.”

Musasizi who also doubles as the Rubanda East Legislator reminded his voters that several times he has lobbied for food items such as rice, posho, among others, adding that the iron sheets were only one of those items he has been lobbying for and will continue to lobby for as long as he is still representing people of Rubanda District on the National cake sharing platforms.

The Minister explained that he was a member of the accountability committee of Parliament for at least 7 years, helping the country to fight corruption, and therefore he cannot indulge in anything that erases the time he dedicated to fighting graft.

“I have been a member of accountability committees in Parliament for 7 years. I know the dos and don’ts. So, I can’t make mistakes,” Musasizi said, adding that he is ready to explain to any Authority that comes to question the utilization of the iron sheets he received.

The Kakore Rugambwa Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Herbert Agaba confirmed that the iron sheets had been requested by the Church to roof a section of Primary schools in the Parish.

“We made the request to Minister Musasizi for iron sheets for our schools. We received all the 200 iron sheets, and they are doing the role for which they are requested ,” said Fr. Agaba, adding that “The iron sheets are branded, and whoever wants to look at them should come and see.”

Fr. Agaba further explained that out of the 200 iron sheets, 63 have been used at Bugiri Primary school and 132 remaining (kept in store) are going to roof the St Johns Ikumba primary school class room block.