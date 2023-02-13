Broll a leading Pan African property services company has been appointed as the property and facilities Manager for the all-new Uganda Business Facilitation Centre, effective February 1st, 2023.

The business centre is the home to three key government organizations – The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), Uganda Investments Authority (UIA), and Capital Markets Authority (CMA).

The Uganda Business Facilitation Centre is designed to improve service delivery and reduce the time it takes to register and start businesses in the country. With a floor for a One Stop Centre (OSC) and 15 service points for other government agencies, the center aims to streamline processes and cut down government recurrent expenditure.

Commenting on the appointment, Moses Lutalo, MRICS, Broll Uganda Managing Director said: “We are proud to play a role in supporting these agencies to focus on their core mandate of delivering efficient services to the nation. Our extensive experience in property and facilities management underpinned by best-in-class technology solutions will enable us to provide the necessary support and resources to ensure that the centre operates smoothly and effectively.”

“This appointment is a testament to Broll Uganda’s commitment to delivering outstanding property and facilities management services in the country. We are honored to be chosen to manage this important facility and look forward to contributing to the growth and development of the business community in Uganda. We believe that this new centre will be a catalyst for positive change in the business community and look forward to being a part of this exciting new venture,” he added.

Broll Uganda is part of the Broll Property Group that has been in operation for over 45 years with presence in 13 countries across Africa. The company has a team of local and international experts who design and deliver high-quality and tailored solutions for both property owners and occupiers.