The State Minister of Finance in charge of general duties Hon Henry Musasizi Ariganyira has revealed there will be no more creation of new administrative units in Uganda, which means Kabale Municipality won’t become a city, among other towns in Uganda.

Minister Musasizi revealed that the new administrative units only create more burden for government, and added that they have advised President Yoweri Museveni on the matter, and he has finally accepted to end elevating administrative units in Uganda.

The Minister made the revelation on Sunday at his own thanksgiving function that was held at St Mary’s Cathedral Rushoroza located at Rushoroza hill in Kabale municipality.

“These cities only bring expenses whereby a city needs new administrators such as Members of Parliament, Mayors and including increased taxes which that do not generate income to both the country and residents of Kabale and Kigezi at large.” Musasizi said.

He narrated that President Museveni told them to inform the public that people should focus on working harder as a way of developing their household incomes and to engage themselves in the government programs such as Parish Development Model and to get government loans from banks such as small-scale business funds than creating new administrations that do not help in generating income in their pockets.

Kabale district was among the 15 districts the cabinet approved to have a city status In May 2019 in a phased manner.

According to authorities, Kabale City boundary consultations were to be made in 2025.

While preaching, The Vicar General Kabale Diocese Rev Fr Sunday John Vianney who represented the Kabale Diocese bishop Rt. Rev. Callist Rubaramira called upon Christians to know their dignities as Catholics and to commit themselves to the apostolic church, and deepen their Faith, as the Parish is soon celebrating centenary.

He said those who’re departing the catholic faith while joining the born-a gains churches that they are doing a mistake should know that the catholic faith stands on strong pillars.

A total of 88,097,400 shillings and 10 bags of cement were collected both in cash and pledges during the thanksgiving mass.