SENIOR PASTOR at Rubaga Miracle Centre, Robert Kayanja has taken his row with National Drug Authority (NDA) to another level after serving them with letters of intention to sue.

Through his lawyers Katende and Sempebwa company Advocates this evening, Kayanja has given NDA just under 72 hours to apologize to him or face the music.

By serving NDA, Kayanja is walking the talk after threatening to drag the authority to court in a media interview on Wednesday morning. Kayanja says NDA must apologize for claiming his organic drug TICK-OFF is contaminated with toxic substances dangerous to human beings and animals.

NDA together with Police on Tuesday raided Kayanja’s church and demanded a prompt meeting about the drug which Kayanja declined as he was still engaged in different ministry meetings.

It remains to be seen whether NDA will apologize within 72 hours or we await a court battle.