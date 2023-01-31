After registering an exceptional performance in the 2022 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), Kampala Parents’ School (KPS) has intensified admissions for learners who would like to join one of the top primary schools in Uganda.

In the 2022 PLE results released by the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) last Friday, KPS maintained its dominance in the national exams and out of the 410 pupils who sat for the papers, 291 pupils passed in first division with 16 scoring aggregate 4. The rest of the pupils passed in second division.

Now, according to the management of KPS, they are still admitting new learners so parents and guardians are invited to book a place for their children as early as possible.

“Our office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays throughout the year. You are welcome to register your child at any time during these days.”

“The admissions office is the gateway to Kampala Parents’ School. New children get through the sieve of oral interviews, plus tests in Mathematics and English language.”

“To confirm reservation of a place for the child after a successful interview, the Admission/Registration fee as per the obtaining school fees structure for the year should be fully paid.

“The child is thereby officially admitted into the school.

“Parents and visitors are always welcome to be taken around for closer inspection of the school and its facilities.”

Meanwhile, KPS’ 2023 Academic Year will commence on 6th February, 2023.

The school is a world-class institution in Uganda that provides top-notch education with a holistic approach meant to improve your learners future with hands-on skills and job creation accompanied by both physical and developing them mental.