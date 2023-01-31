The Minister of State for Internal Affairs Gen David Muhoozi yesterday reiterated Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) commitment to continue working with the population to preserve peace and security.

“UPDF will never desert the population in whatever circumstances,” said Gen Muhoozi while launching the 2023 Tarehe Sita activities in Mbarara District. He added that NRA/UPDF has remained a People’s Force since 1986; thus maintaining a strong strategic partnership with the population.

He called upon all uniformed Men and Women to protect their unique relationship with the population for the continuity of peace.

The UPDF Commander of Air Force Lt Gen Charles Okidi who represented the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Wilson Mbadi, in his remarks, commended residents for contributing to the struggle and urged them to keep a keen interest in army activities since they normally aim at the transformation of communities.

The ceremony was also attended by local leaders, General Officers, Senior Officers from security forces, UPDF Officers, and Militants, among others.