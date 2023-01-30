The Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Kampala the Most Rev Paul Ssemogerere has challenged Christians to exploit the gifts and talents that God gave them in order to eradicate poverty at household level and get what to give back to God.

The Most Rev Ssemogerere noted that it is a sin to sit idle and not work hard to exploit the talents and gifts to accumulate wealth saying that one may be surprised when reaches Heaven and God says go to Hell because you’re poor.

He was preaching during centurion thanksgiving mass of Tereza Kekikatu the mother to Quillino Bamwine the Honorary Consular General, Kingdom of Eswatini in Uganda held at her home in Kitashekwa Rweera catholic parish Mbarara Archdiocese Ntungamo District.

The Kampala Archbishop reminded them that being humble and humility before God in any way doesn’t mean not to exploit their potential to be rich and remain in a miserable situation.

He also warned Ugandans and political leaders in particular to desist from the stain of greed, pride and ego rather follow the virtues of Jesus Christ of being the servants of the people.

The Most Rev Ssemogerere hailed the Honorary Consular General, Kingdom of Eswatini in Uganda Quillino Bamwine for being both humble and a true servant of the people in the area.

He praised God for the abundant blessings that He showers upon Omukaikuru Tereza Kekikatu for marking 100 years.

The Mbarara Catholic Archbishop His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha was represented by Rev Fr Dr Severinus Ndugwa the Vicar General who assisted the Archbishop among other priests, sisters and catechists.

The Ntungamo District Woman MP Hon Bata Kamateneti asked people to cooperate and work hard for the betterment of their families as the only way to break the vicious cycle of poverty at the homestead.

The Honorary Consular General, Kingdom of Eswatini in Uganda Quillino Bamwine thanked the Archbishop of Mbarara Archdiocese His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha for allowing them to host the Archbishop of Kampala to pray for their mother while making 100 years in life.

H.E Quillino commended his mother Tereza Kekikatu or lived a life of hard work, selflessness and commitment virtues that she installed in all her children.

Three children were baptized and present were Hon Beatrice Rwakimaari, LCV Ntungamo Samuel Muchunguzi Rwakigoba among others.