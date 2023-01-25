Authorities in Namayingo have banned the sale of illegal fishing gears in the district.

Trevor Solomon Baleke, the deputy Resident District Commissioner says the move is aimed at protecting both the fishermen, the fish and restoring good relationship between the fishing community and the UPDF Fish Protection Unit.

“We are inviting the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) officials to Namayingo to ascertain whether all the nets found in those shops are the one recommended. Anyone found dealing in substandard fishing gears should be led to police for a statement with his illegal merchandise,” said Baleke.

To say this, the Deputy RDC was addressing fishermen, sand miners and local leaders at Lugala landing site during a security meeting.

He implored the fishing community to work together with the authorities in weeding out illegal fishing.

“Capt Musa Mugogo is doing good job here. Please work with him by giving him information on who is engaging in illegal activities on the lake,” he said before asking the FPU commander to read his telephone contacts to the gathering.

The Deputy RDC also instructed the District Police Commander to go for those who own illegal boats and fishing gears.

“I got intelligence that there are bosses who own illegal boats and fishing gears who employ our young and innocent boys to go and fish. As we arrest those found fishing, let us also go for these bosses,” he said.

Baleke urged the fishing community to see beyond fishing and embrace the available government programs aimed at income generation.

On her part, RDC Deborah Mwesigwa lured the fishing community especially women and youth to avoid wasting their precious time in politicking.

“Mzee [Museveni] is going no where. And those who have tapped into the available programs have developed. Even your principal, Bob Wine has become rich in this regime,” she said.

The meeting was also addressed by the LCV Chairperson, CAO, Senior Grade One Magistrate, RSA, DPC, FPU commandant among others.