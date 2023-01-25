The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has directed the Committee on Education Committee to expeditiously investigate allegations of homosexuality in schools across the country.

Tayebwa issued the directive in his communication to the house during plenary on Tuesday. He pointed out that the country is concerned about the increasing cases of homosexuality and lesbianism in schools that have become conscription centers.

His directive follows repeated public outcries following the widespread circulation of pictures on social media platforms illustrating homosexuality and lesbian practices in several schools.

Recently, a letter purportedly authored by a parent made rounds on social media implicating teachers and learners in some schools involved in sodomy.

Charles Bakkabulindi, the Workers’ Representative noted that some Non-Governmental Organizations-NGOs are involved in the promotion of LGBTQI activities in schools.

Tororo District Woman Member of Parliament, Sarah Achieng Opendi urged Parliament to provide firm leadership on the matter and flash out homosexual practices that aim to distort the norms of African society.

Late last year in 2022, Tayebwa tasked the government to start funding all religious institutions across the country to mitigate homosexuality and abortions.

Recently, Tayebwa reported threats on his life by various people that he would be denied a USA Visa after publicly denouncing homosexuality during the recent 61st Session of the Organisation of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States Parliamentary Assembly that was held in Maputo City, Mozambique.

Tayebwa, who headed Uganda’s delegation to the Assembly vowed to oppose plans by pro-gay nations to impose the promotion of homosexuality and abortion as new conditions for trade and aid relationships with the European Union – EU.

Last week, Education Minister, Janet Kataha Museveni equally ordered a probe into the improper conduct in some of the oldest schools after a social media post purported to be of a parent, whose son was sodomized by a teacher at King’s College Budo, went viral.

Another post alleging that the accused teacher was transferred to another school went viral, catching the attention of Parliament this week. The Uganda Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2014 was passed by Parliament on 20 December 2013 with life in prison substituted for the death penalty.

Whereas it was signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni on 24 February 2014, the Constitutional Court on 1 August 2014 annulled the law citing that it was passed without the required quorum in the House.