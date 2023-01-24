Users of Entebbe International Airport have been warned they will be reprimanded for spreading baseless claims of extortion without evidence.

The warning was has been passed by the Ministry of International Affairs at a press briefing this morning.

Simon Peter Mundeyi, the Ministry’s Spokesperson argues that most of the claims channeled through social media look over exergerated. He says some accusations seem to target Airport staff.

He, however, appealed to all those with genuine complaints against their staff at the airport to report them to the authorities with evidence for action to be taken.

Mundeyi’s revelation contradicts the position of Aviation Industry regulators- Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) who, in a recent statement acknowledged the existence of crafty employees ripping travellers off their money at the Entebbe facility.

The Authority admitted it had over time investigated and apprehended culprits of misconduct at the airport and promised to release names of those penalised in the process to the public.

A video reportedly recorded by a traveller where a staff at the airport demanded a Shillings 400,000 bribe to be cleared to fly has since caused an uproar from the public which has led to drastic actions by CAA to clean up the country’s only Airport.