The Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda Rt. Hon. An et Anitah Among has appeared shocked by a trending report of the existence of same-sex relationships in the country’s schools.

Since last week, the internet has been awash with a photo supposedly of a girls-only couple that turned up for a party at Vienna College Namugongo, one of the top secondary schools in the country.

Amid the tirade of reactions to the shocking images was one by the Bukedea Woman MP who took to the House to ask;

“And what is this thing we are seeing on social media about the students? In which schools? There are some words I fear to mention and that is why I want someone courageous to mention [the term referring to the learners],” Ms Among said.

As a result, the Speaker instructed the Education Committee to embark on a comprehensive probe of the existence and influence of the LGBTQ community in Ugandan Schools.

She also wondered why teachers implicated in gay and lesbian activities are being transferred from one school to another instead of being fired completely. This, she argues is rather serving to transmit the vice from one school to another.

“Committee of Education, pick interest in that story that is on social media on the issue of the gays [including] where a teacher is being transferred from one school to another because of being a gay and you are transmitting the character from one school to another. Can you pick up that issue? We are killing our morals. Pick up that issue and report back to this House on those schools that are being mentioned,” Ms Among said, before adding “Not only in the schools but [overall the investigation should include] the gay practice in [also] other schools,’’ she said.

The said school administrators declined to comment on the specific trending picture when approached for a comment by the press.

An administrator who asked not to be mentioned instead said she needs to seek permission from her bosses to air her say on this particular incident when contacted by a local news website.