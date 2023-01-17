The Territorial Police in Kigezi Region and Kisoro district, has in custody, two uncles, now suspects, for the aggressive physical punishment and torture of their two juvenile nephews, who were allegedly caught breaking into the house of Nyirabagenyi Sylvia, at Gakoro cell, Gasasa ward, Bunagana Town Council in Kisoro district

According to Uganda Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the vicious assault which was captured on video during the month of November, 2022, went viral and sparked outrage on social media, with many viewers showing concern for the two children.

“The two uncles who tied the hands of the victims, to the back and stretched their chests, while harshly beating them, have been identified as Byiringiro Gerald, a 34-year-old, male adult and Mugisha Emmanuel, a 47year old, male adult, who are both in custody for the torture of Manishirwe Fred, aged 11 and Allan, a male juvenile. The uncles subjected them to the assault as a way of disciplining them,” Mr. Enanga said in a statement on Monday.

“As the police, we strongly condemn such acts of child torture. The use of corporal punishment and other forms of physical assaults, are punishable by law. Therefore, the public is urged to avoid taking the law in their hands, but instead report their criminal cases to police,” he added.