Fallen Ugandan High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles Wasswa Hassan Galiwango will be buried tomorrow according to family.

He will be laid to his lasting home tomorrow, Tuesday, the 17th at Jami in Budaka District the ancestral Cemetery.

There will first be at Nakaloke playgrounds where the function for the send-off will be held.

The late Galiwango was appointed Ugandan High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles in 2021. Formerly, he had served as Director of finance and administration at the NRM secretariat.

He is also the proprietor of Mbale Progressive Sec School, one of the most vibrant educational Institutions in Mbaale city.