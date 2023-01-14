A wealth and well-conducted research carried out recently has proven the negative health effects of consuming too much fast foods.

Research shows that Fast foods tend to be high in salt, sugar, saturated fats, trans fats, calories, and processed preservatives and ingredients

In the short term, fast food impacts blood sugar and blood pressure, increases inflammation, and may mean an individual does not eat enough necessary nutrients. In the long term, a diet rich in fast food could lead to issues with digestion, immunity, inflammation, heart health, obesity, and more.

Not all fast food is bad, however. Certain menu items might be lower in these substances than others, while some fast food outlets might focus on providing more healthy options.

To preserve health, a person should try to identify fast food items that contain less salt, fat, sugar, and total carbohydrates, and generally try to limit the amount of fast food they consume.

Here are some effects of eating too much fast foods;

Packs on the Pounds

Fast food is convenient and cheap, but you pay a bigger price in the long run. Those burgers, fries, and shakes usually have more fat, calories, and highly processed carbs than your body need in one meal. This can quickly lead to weight gain and obesity if you eat it often.

They harm your heart

Sodium makes fast food taste better and keeps it from spoiling. But just one bacon cheeseburger can contain your recommended daily value for sodium. That’s the number of nutrients experts suggest getting every day. Too much sodium raises blood pressure and damages your blood vessels. It also raises one’s risk for heart failure, heart attack, and stroke.

Spike blood sugar

Bagels, buns, and breaded foods are high in processed carbs your body breaks down into sugar. As blood sugar levels rise, your body pumps out insulin to level things out. Over time, these constant sugar spikes can wear out your pancreas (the organ that makes insulin). This keeps blood sugar levels high, triggering type 2 diabetes.

They open doors to digestive issues

Fast food may taste good, but you may not feel well once it hits your system. High-sodium foods (fries, anyone?) can temporarily trigger bloat. Couple that with low amounts of dietary fibre, and your digestive tract gets backed up. This can lead to constipation which puts you at risk for haemorrhoids, hernias, and diverticulitis.

Could impact your fertility

Phthalates, synthetic chemicals that dissolve materials and make plastics durable, are in everything from toys to fast food. Recent studies have linked phthalates with fertility issues and higher risks of learning and behavioural disorders in children.

Changes your bathroom habits

Because it’s highly processed, fast food especially the kind that’s fried or creamy can be hard to digest. If your body can’t break it down, it lands in your colon and turns into fatty acids that spark diarrhoea.

Raises risks for respiratory issues

One fried chicken dinner won’t affect the way you breathe. But too much fast food can lead to the extra weight that increases your risk of asthma, especially in women. More research is needed to know exactly why, but early studies show that fat tissue leads to inflammation that may affect your lungs.

Causes skin outbreaks

Fast food is full of ingredients that don’t play well with your skin. Sugar can lower collagen levels and lead to signs of early ageing, like wrinkles. Salt drains moisture from your skin, but it helps your body keep the water that causes bags under your eyes. High amounts of saturated fats trigger hormones that play a role in acne.

Affects your memory

Experts think saturated and trans fats tell your body to make plaques in the brain. These cause dementia and raise your risk of Alzheimer’s disease three times more than those who don’t eat fast food.

Wears out your bones and joints

Excess weight and obesity caused by fast foods put extra pressure on your joints, especially your hips and knees. This makes you more likely to get fractures in the bones around your joints.

Invites dental disease

The high levels of carbs and sugar in fast food, including sodas, raises the number of acids in your mouth. These wear down the enamel on your teeth and boost your risk of cavities, tooth decay, and gum disease.