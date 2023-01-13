The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has said government will need at least Shs4.23bn to procure medals that will be awarded during selected national events in the next Financial Year 2023/2024.

The Minister’s revelation follows a media report that the Office of the President had requested Shs423bn in the forthcoming financial year for the procurement of medals.

“The money will also be used to purchase other National Honor and award medals given to different categories on national events,” a local news website partly stated.

However, according to Mrs. Babalanda, the inaccurate report is intended to annoy and incite the public.

“Please, disregard this inaccurate report intended to annoy and incite the public. No such figure has been requisitioned for,” the Minister tweeted on Friday.