A few days ago, two letters with different dates allegedly from Gen Salim Saleh surfaced online pinning the Lord Mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago of receiving ‘handouts’ from the Operation Wealth Creation Chief that help him in his political ambitions.

In the same letters, the Lord Mayor was asked to apologize to Gen Saleh after blaming him of misusing state power. He said short of that, the General would be forced to withdraw all the support he was giving to Lukwago.

Although Lukwago has insisted that it’s blackmail instituted by the ruling government.

Lukwago says he has never met Gen Saleh, and he challenged his critics to bring the photos of him with Gen Saleh. He has also sued some publications for blackmail.

A section of politicians have since reacted to Lukwago and Gen. Saleh impasse.

The two-time presidential candidate who now serves as a Member of Parliament of Kimaanya Kabonera county, Abed Bwanika says the mere fact that Gen Saleh has not come out and denied the letter, leaves a huge gap in information.

“When I saw the letter by Gen Saleh having the name Lukwago, I waited for two things; Gen Saleh to deny it, but if I did not see it, I started getting worried, the second thing is to hear Lord Mayor’s voice, I heard that one. However, the content in all these two letters must not be looked at with a joking eye or mind,” he said.

“I believe in politics of negotiating with the opponent if it’s will benefit the common man but it must be in public, not secret. However, if it becomes a secret meeting and one of the two parties’ letters reveals it to the public that is where problems evolve. However, we should not take it as a joke, this is a four-star general, whose writing must be taken seriously especially when he has not come out to deny it.”

Bwanika further noted that it becomes a total betrayal if the content of the letter is true.

“I very well remember when Kidandala met Gen Kale Kayihura without informing his boss who was Lukwago, many opposition members came out and attacked him, even Lukwago’s voice was among those people. Therefore such meetings without proper public explanations always leave greater questions.”

The four-time presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye also stated that they are many traitors in the opposition however common traitors are seen by their actions.

He explained that their actions don’t go far beyond. He explained that just mere words or allegations may not necessarily mean that someone is a mole.

“We normally see traitors on their actions, not words.”

Mawokota South Member of Parliament Yusuf Nsibambi also noted that he has worked with Lord Mayor Lukwago and is very sure Gen Saleh is blackmailing him.

Kasule Robert Sebunya, the former MP of Nansana Municipality said, “These things are going to happen so much this year because we as the ruling party want to win our opponent and how do we do it, by robbing their powerful players that is how it has been, and that is how we have been doing.”