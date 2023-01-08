The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi has been airlifted to Mulago National Referral Hospital after collapsing in Kanungu district.

According to ChimpReports news website, Dr. Baryomunsi was airlifted to Kampala on Saturday evening from his home district.

“The Minister was returning from a Church function in Ruhija, Rutenga sub county where he had donated iron sheets to Kyakirekye Church of Uganda,” ChimpReports stated on Sunday morning.

The Kanungu District NRM Chairperson, Mr. Godfrey Karabenda told the news website that Dr. Baryomunsi fainted while on his way to another function in Kambuga sub county.

Karabenda added that the people whom the Minister was traveling with, quickly rushed him to Kambuga hospital for treatment where health workers reportedly found him with hypertension.

“At around 10:30pm, he was airlifted from Kambuga Hospital to Kampala for specialized treatment,” ChimpReports wrote.