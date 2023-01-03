Absa Bank Uganda Limited has announced a vast array of financial packages that will immensely be pivotal in helping Ugandans kick-start a new year on a strong financial stand.

The impressive packages will bolster investment capabilities for Ugandan entrepreneurs, especially its customers something that will be vital for them to sail through the uncertain economic environment in the new year.

These financial packages will be granted to traders in form of loans at extremely low interest rates, and those who owe the bank will be given a grace period of two months in the beginning of this year

“You’ve got many goals to celebrate in 2023 with our unsecured loan offering. Sign up today and access up to UGX 250 million, a repayment holiday of two months, extended repayment periods, and zero arrangement fees. Call us at 0800 222 333, and let’s help you get things done,” Absa Bank posted today December 3rd, 2023 on Twitter.

The enhanced funding intervention will mostly benefit salaried individuals with a 2-month repayment holiday upfront, 0% arrangement fees and 7- year repayment period for unsecured loans for new clients.

Besides, the funds will facilitate those with long term investment plans like buildings construction, buying land, taking children to school and securing many other fixed assets.

The financial institution will also offer up to UGX. 2 billion on mortgages and 0% arrangement fees for customers purchasing homes.

Musa Jallow, Absa Bank Uganda’s Retail Banking Director, clarified that the timing of the intervention was meticulously planned in a way that is tailored towards providing an opportunity for their customers to kick off new year goals such as taking their children to school, acquiring a dream home, car, land, among other properties.

“We want our customers to continue in the spirit of celebrating their numerous achievements by providing opportunities for them to achieve more goals in the new year. These goals could be educating their children, home ownership, purchasing land, buying a new car or starting a business. As such, we are driven to inspire more celebrations, achievements and the desire to help bring our customers’ possibilities to life,” remarked Musa Jallow.

He said that to take advantage of the offer, customers can visit the bank’s website, www.absa.co.ug or visit Absa Bank branches countrywide.

“As a customer-centered bank, we are constantly listening to the needs of customers and the industry. We leverage these insights to provide solutions towards becoming the banking partner of choice for everyone in Uganda,” Jallow reiterated.

Absa Bank Uganda Limited is part of Absa Group Limited, an African financial services group that aims to be the pride of the continent. Absa Group Limited is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in South Africa and is one of Africa’s largest diversified financial services groups with a presence in 12 countries across the continent and around 42, 000 employees.

Absa bank Uganda Limited say they are committed to finding local solutions to uniquely local challenges and everything they do is focused on adding value. To this end, the bank offers its clients a vast array of retail, business, corporate and investment, and wealth management solutions.