Ugandan Coffee farmers have been advised to embrace the idea of forming cooperatives if they are to reap big from the sector.

This vital message intended for coffee farmers throughout Uganda was put across yesterday by Sserwada Sowedi, the chairperson for Kibinge Coffee Farmers Cooperative Society.

Speaking yesterday from the cooperative headquarters in Misanvu trading center, Masaka district, Sowedi hailed the coffee growing intervention drive dubbed “Emwanyi Terimba” that is a brainchild of Buganda Kingdom.

Sowedi said that the grand campaign patronised by Buganda’s Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga has helped to enlighten farmers in Buganda region on advanced methods of coffee growing, which has seen coffee outputs peak to unprecedented levels.

He greatly hailed “Emwanyi Terimba” campaign, saying it has facilitated efforts by farmers in the central region of Uganda to find better markets for their produce, something he said has improved their income levels.

“I call upon all my fellow farmers, especially coffee growers that as we are entering a new year, let’s embrace the idea of forming cooperatives, let’s work together through cooperatives and associations. You cannot transformatively progress when you work alone,” Sowedi implored coffee growers.

He aslo urged cooperatives in place to desist from unhealthy rivalry and competition, but rather expeditiously take part in educating other farmers on the impressive benefits of working together through cooperatives.

Besides, he greatly applauded Buganda Kingdom and the Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga in particular who through “Emwanyi Terimba” drive collaborated with other players like Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) to facilitate access to markets for instance; in Khartoum, Sudan.

According to data from Buganda Kingdom, “Emwaanyi Terimba” drive has increased production and productivity of coffee, one of Uganda’s leading exports by 35%.

The Kingdom also instituted a coffee factory dubbed “emwanyi terimba” which has so far invested more than Ugx 2.5 billion in buying coffee from farmers, on top of securing better markets for their produce.

The company buys fair average quality coffee known as Kase from farmers who bring it to the company’s warehouse in Namanve. The prices are not fixed and range between UGX. 6,700 and UGX. 7,000 per kilogram depending on the quality of the coffee and in line with the prevailing market prices.

It should ofcourse be recalled that “Emwanyi Terimba” campaign was inaugurated in 2016 by Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga under the Kingdom of Buganda.

Mayiga through his skillful lobbying abilities engaged UCDA and formed a partnership to boost coffee growing in Buganda region.

UCDA has since provided seedlings and partnered with the kingdom’s Buganda Cultural and Development Foundation (BUCADEF) to provide technical knowledge on coffee growing.