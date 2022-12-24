The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces (D/CDF) Lt Gen Peter Elwelu yesterday passed out Senior Non-Commissioned Officers at the Uganda Air Force College (UAFC) in Nakasongola District.

In his remarks, Lt Gen Elwelu encouraged graduands to be vigilant with life. “Life begins and ends with your creed. Once put into action, you will successfully accomplish your mission,” he said.

The Deputy CDF urged graduands to maintain discipline as the core foundation of the army. “UPDF is a disciplined force. We are what we are because of discipline. If we lose out on discipline, then we have lost out as an army,” emphasized the D/CDF.

He thanked course instructors for imparting knowledge to the graduands and congratulated the SNCOs for completing their training successfully.

He, however, implored them to practice what they have learned for the continuity of peace and security in the country.

The Commander Uganda People’s Defence Forces – Air Force, Lt Gen Charles Okidi, thanked His Excellency the President and Commander In Chief of the UPDF for supporting the college, especially in the area of training.

He noted that the college intends to grow to the standard of international military aviation schools so that it can be certified to train and issue students with degrees, diplomas and certificates that are recognized by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).

He applauded the graduands for keeping discipline, hard work and teamwork. “Technically you have been doing excellent and now you have been powered with leadership skills and ideological clarity. I can now rely on you to do your work professionally and please pass this good knowledge to others,” he remarked.

He further noted that operational readiness of the Air Force depends on the serviceability of the various air assets and the availability of trained personnel at different levels.

Col James Muhwezi, the Commandant of the Uganda Air Force College, highlighted that the college has reduced the cost of training Air Force personnel since they can now be trained Internally. “We are gradually and steadily going to where we want to be and we shall get there. Where there is determination, failure will not and cannot dismantle our flag of success,” he said.

The graduands of Intake O1/22 are 51 and began their training at the Air Command and Leadership Training Center on 15th August 2022.

They covered military law, field craft, air operations, skills at arms and tactics, political education, among others.

Today’s pass out was also attended by the RDC Nakasongola Hon Lt (Rtd) Saleh Kamba, Commandant Kaweweta Training School Brig Gen JB Ruhesi, Commandant Peace Support Operations Training Center in Singo Brig Gen Max Gumisiriza, the Director of training for the Special Forces Command Col JB Asinguza, among others.

UAFC is composed of three training schools; that include: Air Command and Leadership Training School, Technical Aviation Training School and the Ground Based Air Defence Training School (GBAD).