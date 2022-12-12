The Deputy RDC Rwampara District Newton Muhanguzi has challenged clerics and local leaders to take the advantage of mass congregations in churches to educate and teach them on the government programs aimed at eradicating poverty at household level.

Muhanguzi noted that alongside teaching congregations on spiritual matters, they should also tackle physical development because both go hand in hand if the human beings are to remain in the rightful direction.

He made the remarks on Sunday at Ntungamo Worship Centre church during the fundraising for the completion of the church which will cost over UGX 600m shillings in Ntungamo Municipality.

Muhanguzi implored the leaders to always attend church services as the only way to meet thousands of wanainchi than they can get in any other places.

He thanked the proprietors of the Ntungamo Worship Centre church led by Pastor Johnson Amumpaire for being visionary in spiritual growth of the public.

The chief fundraiser who is also MP Ntungamo Municipality Hon Yona Musinguzi hailed the churches for complementing government programs through nourishing parishioners spiritually and physically.

Hon Musinguzi thanked the Ntungamo Worship Centre church for entrusting him with the role of being the chief fundraiser and participated in auctioning the bull which he bought at 3m shillings.

In his sermon, the guest preacher Bishop Kasozi Robert from Kampala reminded parishioners that there is nothing to lose in giving God saying that the blessed are the hands that give.

Bishop Kasozi noted that it’s absurd for one to live in the mansion and leave the Temple of God in a sorry state.

He contributed UGX 50M towards the completion of the church.

Pastor Johnson Amumpaire of Ntungamo Worship Centre church commended the organizing committee and all parishioners for the big turn up and contributions to build the Temple which will glorify God.

Pastor Amumpaire thanked Bishop Kasozi, Hon Musinguzi and Regina Kinyata among others for immensely contributions which signify cooperation and unity.

One of the parishioners, Mbeine Ronald of Divine Interiors shop Ntungamo praised God for the colorful day and asked people to always give back to God for whatever they have through such fundraisings.

At least UGX 100M shillings was raised both in cash and pledges.