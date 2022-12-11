The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) leader Maj Gen (Rtd) Gregory Mugisha Muntu has advised the Minister of Internal Affairs, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire to first investigate why Ugandans were killed on 18th November 2020 before investigating those who fight for justice for torture victims.

On Thursday while commissioning the new Police apartments in Naguru that will house 420 police officers, Minister Otafiire ordered Police to investigate opposition leaders that attended a conference in protest against torture that was held in Nairobi, Kenya, last month.

He revealed that some of the people who were paraded in the conference and before the international press as torture victims were survivors of motorcycle accidents. He said the act that was done by both Opposition leaders who attended the conference and those that accepted to be aligned as torture victims is equivalent to treason.

“I have discovered that some of the people who were taken for a demonstration were Boda Boda accident victims. People claimed that they were victims of torture. The protest damaged Uganda’s image abroad,”Gen Otafiire said.

However, while speaking to his followers on Twitter spaces on Friday, Gen Muntu who is also among those who attended that conference in Nairobi wondered why the regime has focused on those who attended the conference and ignoring the ‘massacre’ that happened in November, 2020.

“The background of that conference was the remembrance of the November killings. They are two significant things that we must always ask, why did the government fail to put a commission of inquiry to investigate those killings, another thing the regime must ask is why a conference of such a kind was not held in Uganda. The fact that it was hosted by a human right commission of another country is a big question that must be asked. The other question is, are there people who died? Absolutely yes, even the regime admitted that there are people who were killed, even victims of the random shooting and basically there was no an inquiry that was put up!” he said.

Gen Muntu also cautioned Gen Otafiire and his colleagues that for anybody to say that they should be investigated is just losing sight of the main issue which was a remembrance of the victims of November.

“I think they should investigate why such people were killed and why such a conference was not hosted in Uganda. The issue is why did those people die? That is what must be investigated. One of the things that were really a dark spot on the UPC government was the Nankulabye massacre, Museveni has always talked about it and the Kisubi incident. Most of the people in Government know this, so if they are also creating dark spots in the history of the existence of NRM, they should deal with it and if they are not able that is their business but we shall keep supporting our friends,” he said.

It must be recalled that the conference which took place in Kenya Nairobi was attended by most of the opposition leaders, including the former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye, Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu and the National Unity Platform party president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.