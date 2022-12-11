The President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has today left for the United States of America (USA), to attend the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit slated to open on Tuesday the 13th December 2022 in Washington DC at the invitation of President Joe Biden.

H.E Museveni was seen off this morning at Entebbe International Airport by the Vice President H.E Jessica Alupo, the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, the Head of Public

Service, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe, the Commander Air Force, Lt. Gen. Charles Okidi for CDF, the Director Crime Intelligence Uganda Police Force Brg. Gen. Christopher Damulira, and Deputy

Commissioner General of Prisons Samuel Akena.

On his way, the President will make a stopover in the UK where he will have some engagements.

The 3-day summit hosted by the President of the United States Joe

Biden aims at building on the shared values and priorities as well as to foster new economic engagements.

The summit will also cover issues that include among other topics peace and security, strengthen regional and global health security, promote food security as well as respond to the climate crisis.

President Museveni recently pointed out that he is attending the summit with the aim of getting partners to cooperate with in the process of accelerating the ongoing value addition of products and

also expanding and diversifying the economy citing the new industry of designing and manufacturing of electric vehicles like buses and cars.

He added that the railway once refurbished will lower transport costs an incentive to the business fraternity.