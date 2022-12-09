Second-year law student Carter Jorine Karyn is competing against three males in a Victoria University guild race which is due to take place next month.

Jorine, a popular personality at the university has promised to priotising formulating practical solutions to curb the unending challenges affecting students at the chartered private institution of higher learning.

Jorine has told this publication that she plans to do the FOLLOWING during her term of office, if fellow students entrust her with leadership.

1. ACADEMICS

This is the main reason why we are at university:

. Peer assisted study scheme to be encouraged

. Requisite Online Library

. International languages to be taught

. study permits for international students will be easily renewed

.extensive online training for exam submissions will be ensured

.Air conditioning will be improved

.Awards to students who maintain first class CGPA within a year of study

2. TUITION

.Ensure that the university maintains tuition students began with until they graduate

.Communicate and create awareness of the available student bursaries

.Ensure early and clear communications in case of any tuition changes

3. GRADUATES

.Lobby jobs for our graduates not to suffer after school

.Make sure final year students acquire experience and expertise in their careers before they graduate through *INTERNSHIP & JOB CREATION PROGRAM *

4. INTERNSHIP AND JOB CREATION PROGRAMME

.Experiential and work integrated learning as emphasized by the university shall be put into practice

.Innovation Hub be utilized to put student’s dreams and ideas to life 💡

.Symposiums shall be organized to nature students into the “working class” world

5. EVENTS

.Freshers ball

.Cultural gala

.Fun day

.Mr&Mrs Vu all will be implemented by ensuring that the guild budget is increased to cater for events since students pay functional fees.

6. HEALTH

.Necessary and relevant drugs in the sickbay

7. STUDENT’S LOUNGE

.Cafeteria with cheaper food will be ensured

. comfortness of students while at the lounge will be ensured

8. SPORTS

.Facilitation for the school team players

. scholarships for talented and committed students

9. RELIGION

.Permanent places of worship for Muslims and Christians

10. INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

.*international student representative * on the guild government

.Help then renew their Study permits

. Lobby jobs for international students’ graduates in the country

.Partner with employers abroad to employ int. Students

11. CLUBS AND ASSOCIATIONS

.Make sure clubs and associations coordinate

.Ensure a guild friendly office for all clubs and associations

12. GUILD AND STUDENTS

. A functioning Guild office

. Ensure that students are updated on what the guild government is doing

.Amend the guild constitution to the best interests of the students

13. TALENTED STUDENTS

.unique talent identification programme where talented students in any aspect of life will be promoted

Who is Jorine?

Born on 25 September 2002, Carter Jorine Karyn studied primary level at Buyinja Primary School. She joined Kinaawa High School Kasangati, a city suburb of Kampala for both O & A Levels.

In 2021, she enrolled for a Bachelor of Laws at Victoria University Kampala.

At Kinaawa High School Kasangati, she served as the Vice President for the School’s Christian Union and later the Assistant Secretary for Youth After School Initiative.

From 2021 to date, she has been serving as the Prime Minister of the Victoria University Guild Government and General Secretary of the Victoria University Law Society.

About Victoria University

Victoria University is a pioneering and leading University in Uganda and East Africa when it comes to offering Experiential and Work Integrated Learning (WIL).

According to officials, Victoria University is determined to produce graduates with employable skills and capacity to creatively employ themselves.

They do this by providing meaningful, hands-on workplace experience to enrich theoretical learning. Victoria University’s work integrated learning program enables students to complete a program of three years with at least 2-3 years’ work experience with its partner organizations and firms in different markets.

The University was opened in 2013 and is centrally located in the heart of Kampala city and on the main public transportation routes coupled with ample parking space.

The institution is part of the Ruparelia Group of Companies which has a strong presence in the education sector in Uganda and has under its portfolio, Kampala International School of Uganda, Kampala Parents School, Delhi Public School International.

According to the Vice Chancellor, Victoria University has also stepped up, as the leading institution in using technology to teach in East and Central Africa.