The Minister In-charge of Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has called for increased and consistent sensitization of the public about the prevalent risk of new HIV infections and what individuals need to do in order to mitigate the risk.

Presenting a statement on the commemoration of World AIDS Day, the Minister told Members of Parliament on Tuesday that the day provides a strategic opportunity for them and other stakeholders to engage the public about HIV awareness and advocacy.

“Each year in December, Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC) under the office of the President mobilizes partners at national and subnational level to observe and participate in HIV and AIDS Advocacy events, key among them is the World AIDS Day. These events provide a powerful advocacy platform that is well aligned to the Presidential Fast Track Initiative (PFTI) for Ending AIDS as a public health threat in Uganda by 2030 and mainstreaming HIV for epidemic control. The PFTI initiative aims to ensure that nobody is left behind and promotes increased focus on proven effective interventions of the HIV response and addressing prevailing gaps in coverage of key services in the country,” Hon. Babalanda said.

“This is even more timely because of the highly festive season where some people tend to indulge in irresponsible sexual behavior thus acquiring HIV infections. Office of the President will provide oversight to Uganda AIDS Commission to ensure that community sensitization is intensified as part of the Commemoration activities,” she added.

The World AIDS Day will be commemorated on Wednesday 1st December,2022 under the theme: “Ending Inequalities Among Adolescent Girls, Young Women and Boys”. The event will be held in Rukungiri District.

The Minister also highlighted Uganda’s tremendous progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS epidemic over the past 10 years.

“By end of 2021, Uganda had an estimated 1.4 million people living with HIV, AIDS-related deaths had declined by 67% from 51,000 in 2010 to 17,000 and new HIV infections had declined by 39% from 88,000 in 2010 to 54,000 (Uganda 2022 HIV Epidemiological Estimates).”

However, in spite of the progress made there is still unfinished business, according to Hon. Babalanda. She revealed that about 1,000 people get infected with HIV every week and about 326 people die weekly due to AIDS related deaths.

“Infections among young people (15 -24 years) accounted for 37% of all the new HIV infections in the year 2021, with new infections occurring three times more among the young girls compared to the boys in the same period. (MOH Annual estimates 2021). The drivers of new HIV infections include: multiple sexual partnerships, sexual and gender based violence, negative socio cultural norms and values, such as early marriages and widow inheritance; transactional sex; income inequality and poverty; high level of school dropout; stigma and discrimination; inequity in access to prevention; care and treatment services. Concerted efforts by all Stakeholders are required to address these challenges,” the Minister disclosed.

On the other hand, Hon. Babalanda said the impact of Covid-19 were immense across the country such as disruption of social services in education, health, livelihood, a raise in teenage pregnancy and increase in Gender Based Violence across the country.

“This therefore, escalated the HIV infections among the young people across the country. With the 2030 target insight, it is a critical for everyone to reflect on their individual and collective responsibility towards ending AIDS in Uganda.The National Commemoration will be held in Rukungiri District. As a Country, we always commemorate this day to take stock of achievements in the fight against HIV and AIDS and rededicate more efforts to the fight against the epidemic,” she said.

“H.E the President has since the early 1980s spearheaded the fight against HIV and AIDS in the Country winning various accolades at Continental and Global levels. In 2017 the President launched the Presidential Fast Track Initiative to end AIDS as a Public Health threat in Uganda by 2030. Since then, the country has registered many achievements.”

The Minister also requested the legislators to support the funding for HIV interventions to ensure Uganda achieves the Presidential Fast Track Initiatives for Ending AIDS by 2030.

Reacting to the Minister’s statement, Kilak South County MP, Hon. Gilbert Olanya implored government to support the various organizations championing the fight against HIV/AIDS in the country.

He said: “If government can support such, I really feel that its efforts will be more straight and possible.”

Luuka South County MP, Hon. Kisa Stephen bakubalwayo also decried the low funding of HIV/AIDS initiatives, saying the challenge curtails government’s vision of ending AIDS as a public health threat in Uganda by 2030.

“Government should operationalize the AIDS Trust Fund,” Hon. Kisa tasked.

Gulu Woman MP, Hon. Betty Aol Ocan stated that government must prioritize the fight against HIV if its to reduce the virus prevalence.

“Now days everything is quiet, young people now think that HIV is like malaria. We need to prioritize the HIV fight. If we do so we shall be able to save our people. We can completely cut down the spread of HIV/AIDS if we prioritize the advocacy,” the legislator added.