The Uganda Police Force has revealed that they arrested the leader of National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED), Joseph Kabuleta because he failed to honor police summons issued to him at earlier this month.

Mr. Kabuleta was yesterday picked from NEED headquarters by security personnel and according to the Deputy Police Spokesperson, ACP Nabakka S. Claire they decided to take action against the former Presidential candidate because he failed to report to Kampala Metropolitan Police Headquarters on 3rd November 2022 at 1000hrs for interview and statement recording on charges of Promoting Sectarianism.

“This follows a Police general inquiry that began on the 14th June 2022, by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to verify allegations that Joseph Kabuleta and others still at large, made utterances which were likely to create alienation or despondency, raise discontent or disaffection and promote feelings of ill will or hostility among members of the public,”ACP Nabakka said in a statement yesterday.

“It is alleged that on 30th May 2022 in Kampala District, Joseph Kabuleta and others held a press conference under their Political Party, National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED), where they alleged that social service delivery in Mbarara is based on ethnic lines of the Tutsi, Bahima, Bakiga and Banyakore. Kabuleta and others shall be charged with Promoting Sectarianism C/S 41(1) of the PCA CAP 120.”

ACP Nabakka further appealed to the general public to desist from making statements that may cause discontent, incite violence and instigate hostility among the affected communities.