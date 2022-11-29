The Territorial Police in Kira Division and Namugongo are actively investigating an attack on a 22 year old female, victim that occurred during an early morning exercise, by 3 men armed with pangas, who attacked and gang raped her.

Uganda Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga says the criminals also robbed her smart phone, after the sexual assault.

According to Enanga, on the 27 November, 2022 at around 4:30am, the female victim, started her jogging exercise, from her home in Namugongo-Buloli heading towards Naalya.

“But when she reached the junction going to Kimbejja, opposite Vienna College, she met 3 men, armed with pangas who stopped, grabbed and dragged her into the nearby bush, where they gang raped her.The victim was rushed to a nearby clinic for post-rape treatment and therapy,”Mr. Enanga said in a statement yesterday.

He added that a serious manhunt of the suspects, based on her description, has since commenced.

“As you are aware, many people enjoy exercising outside. However, it’s important to be safe and cautious, during all hours while jogging,” Mr. Enanga advised.