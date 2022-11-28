At 95, His Eminence Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala, is a man blessed to witness a lot of blessings coming his way. On Saturday, he hosted a feast to celebrate 41 years as a Bishop and 28 years as a Cardinal at his retirement residence in Nsambya.

Well dressed in a red plain robe, Cardinal Wamala, 95, was full of joy as he cut cake together with the lucky Christians led by the UPDF Chief of Logistics and Engineering, Brig. Gen. Charles Bakahumura, and his family, who were priviledged to share this special occassion with the respected man of God.

Brig Gen Bakahumura said he was humbled to have been allowed by the Cardinal to organize a feast and celebrate with him the two anniversaries.

Speaking after the feast, the friend of the Cardinal, and a serving officer of UPDF expressed his pleasure to have been allowed by the Cardinal to celebrate with his family the twin anniversaries.

He called upon young people to stop undermining elders but take advantage of their experiences to live a better legacy in the world.

Those present at the feast included Fr. Matia Yawe, Fr. Bonaventure Wasswa Ssebyanzi, Martha Nsubuga, a granddaughter of the Cardinal, among others.

Cardinal Wamala will be turning 96 years next month on December 15.

Cardinal Wamala, the Archbishop emeritus of Kampala, was born on 15 December 1926 at Kamaggwa in the Diocese of Masaka.

He was ordained priest on 21 December 1957, in Rome.

He was appointed Bishop of Kiyinda-Mityana on 17 July 1981, on 22 November 1981 he was ordained by Cardinal Emmanuel Nsubuga.

On 21 June 1988 he was promoted to the rank of Coadjutor Bishop of Kampala.

On 8 February 1990, he succeeded Cardinal Nsubuga.

He was created and proclaimed Cardinal by St. John Paul II in the consistory of 26 November 1994, of the Title of S. Ugo (St. Hugh). He retired as Archbishop of Kampala, on 19 August 2006.

Cardinal Wamala participated in the conclave of April 2005, which elected Pope Benedict XVI.

