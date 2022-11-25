The territorial Police at Kawempe are investigating a murder by shooting that happened today Friday at about 9am at Kawanda Senior Secondary School in Nakisangye Zone, Nabweru Division in Wakiso.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire has identified the victim as Waligo Ronald, 38 a resident of Kirinya Bigo Kawanda in wakiso who was allegedly shot by a suspected Uganda People’s Defence Force’s (UPDF) driver identified as Ssali Abdul.

“It is alleged that the duo got a misunderstanding when Ssali was driving a UPDF vehicle leaving the school premises after picking one of the students in senior three. Preliminary investigations into the matter indicate that Abdul was leaving the school when he met a number of motorcycles and cars at the gate. The road being narrow, this prompted him to squeeze on the side where the deceased had parked,”ASP Owoyesigyire revealed in a statement today.

This caused an altercation after Waligo complained to the driver of being squeezed which attracted a big group of riders that also condemned his action.

“This prompted the driver to enter his vehicle where he picked an AK47 rifle shooting at the victim. He died instantly and the driver sped off from the crime scene. We have been able to identify the vehicle with the help of CCTV cameras. The number plate of the said vehicle has been identified by the Police as H4DF 1939,”Owoyesigyire said.

The Police was invited at the scene where they noted that the deceased was shot on left shoulder and the bullet came out from the right shoulder something that killed him instantly at the scene.

“His body was conveyed to city mortuary Mulago for Postmortem , we also recovered a motorcycle Bajaj Boxer UEG 721c that belongs to the deceased at the scene of crime,” the KMP Deputy mouthpiece said.

The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) has since arrested the driver of UPDF vehicle.

“CMI personnel have arrested Ssali and he is in their custody on murder charges,” ASP Owoyesigyire confirmed.