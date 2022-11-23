The Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga has cautioned that Uganda will always be in political turmoil as long as it lacks leaders with integrity.

Speaking at the burial ceremony of the former president general of the Democratic Party, Dr Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere at Nkumba on Monday, Mr. Mayiga said any leader lacking integrity and humanity is a selfish and greedy one whose aim is to steal from poor Ugandans.

“Any leader without integrity is not reliable, we see such people as self-seekers whose intentions are to steal, we see thugs full of hatred, sadists whose intentions are to cause chaos and through them, we see every evil act that has destroyed our country,” he said.

The Katikkiro urged all politicians in Uganda to emulate the late Ssemogerere because he was a true definition of a well-completed leader that Ugandans need now.

“The late has shown us that someone can be a politician and at the same time an example of a leader with integrity. Ssemogerere did not steal any money nor abused anybody but he united people and respected anyone he came across.He was indeed a reliable and honest leader. He knew that politics means serving people but not a game as the majority of people says.”

Mr. Mayiga also cautioned that people who have failed to understand the clear meaning of politics have turned it into a game and, in the end, have led to bloodshed and loss of lives.

“I hate people who think that politics is a game, how can it be a game when Uganda is bleeding, since independence Uganda is bleeding. Politics is not a game because if leaders fail to lead with honesty people become poor, die, and chaos will need to end, therefore it will never be a game.”

He urged the public to be very cautious with people joining politics seeking glory, honour and financial breakthroughs because they are useless to society and the country at large.

“I can vividly say if we don’t get politicians in the category of Dr Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, we shall take long to have leadership respecting laws or rule of law, we shall also take long to see leadership respecting human rights and Uganda will never develop. I want every politician aspiring to be a leader in this country right from the village level to the topmost office to always think about this.”

Mr. Mayiga’s comments come at a time when opinion leaders in Uganda are also discussing the integrity of the leaders in Uganda today. Last week while on NBS TV, the government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo questioned the way ministers do their work.

“We have incompetence ministers, most of them don’t attend plenary and don’t understand how their ministries run,” said Opondo.